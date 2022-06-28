Veteran Taggart wins windy Baldwin fell race

A modest entry of 64 runners set off in sunny yet very breezy conditions on Saturday for the Baldwin Valleys fell race.

It incorporated a shorter 3.5km route alongside the 14km main race.

In contrast, the 2021 event attracted a bumper entry of 172, largely because of the Covid travel restrictions in place at the time.

First away were the 54 athletes taking on the full course and the early pace was set by Oliver Chambers. He quickly established a lead over Lloyd Taggart as they set about the sharp ascent of Carraghan and onward to the Brandywell Road checkpoint.

Taggart (vet-50) gradually managed to build a lead in the race and extended this in the latter stages to ultimately take a clear victory by a margin of five minutes.

A similar margin separated runner-up Chambers and Sam Looker in third, before a tightly-packed group of runners headed by the vet-40 quartet of Neil Brogan, Charlie Whipp, Matt Callister, Tom Williams and first woman Alice Forster.

Second female was Hannah Moore who recorded yet another impressive run only a few minutes in arrears of Forster.

Visiting veteran runner, Dominic McGreevy Sr from Newcastle AC in County Down, had a great run in winning the vet-60 class, not far off the vet-60 class record held by Rob Webb, although that was set on a slightly shorter course back in 2012.

Webb did however set a new vet-70 record in winning his class with a time not far over the two-hour mark.

Sarah Curphey was the pick of the vet-40 class but just ahead of her was Jan Gledhill (vet-50) in a very creditable 31st overall position. Rose Hooton and Jane Rose ran the race together and hence shared the vet-60 class honours.

SHORT COURSE

The short course runners set off soon after the main race over a revised route from the previous year, which this time omitted the heathery traverse of Slieau Ree.

In a close finish it was Lucas Stennett who returned to winning ways with a five-second win over Harry Kneen who made a very encouraging return from injury.

Lucas’s younger sibling Harry was only a further 26 seconds behind, followed by women’s class winner Madison McMullan (Northern AC) who recently represented Lancashire in the inter-counties fell running championships.

The Salter twins rounded off the top six with George finishing ahead of Holly by a gap of 30 seconds.

Thanks to all marshals and officials, Jim Caley of Booilshuggel Farm for access and provision of car parking, Dan Creer and DEFA for land access and Manx Independent Carriers for providing materials to build a temporary fence at Brandywell.

l The next race is the shortest on the calendar, the 4km Carraghan race on Wednesday, July 13. Pre entry and information will be posted on the website and Facebook page soon.

Long course results (14km): 1, Lloyd Taggart (Manx Fell Runners) M50 1hr 24min 30sec; 2, Oliver Chambers (MFR) MSEN 1:29.52; 3, Sam Looker (MFR) MSEN 1:34.05; 4, Neil Brogan (MFR) M40 1:34.58; 5, Charlie Whipp (MFR) M40 1:35.42; 6, Matt Callister (MFR) M40 1:35.52; 7, Tom Williams (MFR) M40 1:36.10; 8, Alice Forster (MFR) WSEN 1:36.14; 9, Jack Freeman (MFR) MSEN 1:37.58; 10, Graeme Hatcher (MFR) M40 1:38.22; 11, Hannah Moore (MFR) WSEN 1:40.49; 12, Alan Sandford (IoMVAC) M50 1:42.56; 13, Domenico Galante (MFR) MSEN 1:44.33; 14, Rebecca Harding (MFR) WSEN 1:45.36; 15, Michael Garrett (IoMVAC) M50 1:45.48; 16, Chris Wade (MFR) M40 1:47.39; 17, Dominic McGreevy Sr (Newcastle AC Co. Down) M60 1:48.12; 18, Dominic McGreevy Jr (MFR) M40 1:49.29; 19, Robert Crichton (MFR) M40 1:52.31; 20, Gary Sherry (MFR) M50 1:53.24; 21, Ali Stennett (NAC) M40 1:53.31; 22, Neil Crowe (Unattached) MSEN 1:56.33; 23, Alan Macnair (MFR) MSEN 1:57.55; 24, Rosy Craine (MFR) W50 1:58.00; 25, Damien O’Toole (U/A) M40 1:58.10; 26, Nigel Comley (MFR) M50 1:59.11; 27, Mark Harvey (MFR) M40 1:59.35; 28, Shaun Nesbitt (U/A) MSEN 2:03.48; 29, Liam Moran (U/A) MSEN 2:04.25; 30, Sam Games (U/A) MSEN 2:04.26; 31, Janette Gledhill (MFR) W50 2:04.42; 32, Sarah Curphey (MFR) W40 2:06.27; 33, Sarah Cringle (MFR) WSEN 2:07.36; 34, Robert Webb (MFR) M70 2:08.20; 35, Maggie Watkins (MFR) W50 2:09.14; 36, Ian Callister (Manx Harriers) M60 2:10.03; 37, Lewis Veale (IoMVAC) M50 2:10.22; 38, Maria Hull (MFR) WSEN 2:10.41; 39, Guy Wiltcher (MFR) M50 2:11.13; 40, Mike Connors (MFR) M50 2:14.28; 41, Lee Alstead (MFR) M50 2:17.59; 42, Voirrey Cashin (Northern AC) W40 2:19.08; 43, Sara Hinds (MFR) W40 2:19.33; 44, Mike Turner (MFR) M50 2:20.07; 44, Suzanne Wild (MFR) W50 2:20.07; 46, Hazel Dawson (MFR) W40 2:24.07; 47=, Kevin Holmes and Graham Burden (both MFR) M40 2:31.27; 49, Michael Crook (Western AC) M50 2:35.03; 50, Michael Ulyatt (MFR) M50 2:40.00; 51=, Rose Hooton (MFR) W60 and Jane Rose (MFR) W60 2:43.19; 53, Jim Caley (U/A) M50 2:44.33.;