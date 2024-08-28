The 2024 Isle of Man Veteran's Closed Tennis Championships took place recently, concluding last weekend.
The competition saw no fewer than 13 events being contested in various age groups from 35-and-over up to 65-and-over in men’s and women’s singles plus men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
The week was blessed with good weather right up until finals day, which was unfortunately a complete washout. With player unavailability, this meant the last final was played more than two weeks later.
New names graced the 35-and-overs and 45-and-overs men’s singles trophies, Craig Blackwell getting the better of Nerijus Gricevicius 6-2, 7-5 in the 35s before the latter triumphed in the 45s at the expense of Andy Murray 6-0, 6-1.
An unfortunate injury to Neil Watterson meant that Murray then went on to get his name on the 55s trophy.
In a repeat of last year‘s 65-and-over final, Peter Dunworth took care of Roy McLean 6-0, 6-0, with the latter playing down a category as he had no opponent for the 75s singles.
Similar to last year, only two women’s singles finals were contested, both a repeat of 2023. In the 35-and-over age category, Rosie Manuja retained the title by beating Kirree Ronan 6-4 6-3 in the final, while the 45-and-over finale saw Lucy Felton reverse last year’s result by getting the better of Mel Breed 6-2, 6-0.
There were three men’s doubles events. In the 35-and-over round robin competition, Herman Oberholzer and Alan Macnair proved too strong for Neil Ronan and Jos Woolford 7-5, 6-1, as well as Richard Cregeen-Watson and Alistair Breed 6-3, 6-2.
Ronan did take the 45-and-over age category title though, this time partnering Rob Mason when beating Craig Blackwell and Dunworth 6-3, 7-5 plus Gricevicius and Jos Woolford 6-1, 6-1.
The 55-and-over honours went the way of Dunworth and Blackwell who came out on top against the duo of Peter De Carte and Neil Watterson 6-2, 6-0.
All three women’s doubles tournaments were contested this year. The 35-and-over title was taken by Amy Bourbon and Rosie Manuja who defeated the pairing of Kirree Ronan and Lara Inskip in an epic match 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.
Cathy Tsitsos and Jenny Foy had a double success at this year’s championships, taking both 45s and 55s titles by beating Kate Thick and Margaret Bradbury 5-7, 4-1 in the 45s, with Thick unfortunately retiring unwell.
Tsitsos and Foy then got the better of Mel Breed and Karen Murphy 6-2, 7-5 in the 55s.
Only one mixed doubles was held this year, the mixed 55-and-over competition which was won by Foy and Blackwell who beat Bridget Stewart and Paul Coppell 6-2, 6-4.
NEIL RONAN