Similar to last year, only two women’s singles finals were contested, both a repeat of 2023. In the 35-and-over age category, Rosie Manuja retained the title by beating Kirree Ronan 6-4 6-3 in the final, while the 45-and-over finale saw Lucy Felton reverse last year’s result by getting the better of Mel Breed 6-2, 6-0.