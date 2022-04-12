Victoria chosen to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the State of Victoria in Australia.

In what will be a first predominantly regional Games, the Victoria event will be staged in March 2026 across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

The opening ceremony will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia has staged the Commonwealth Games on five occasions, with Victoria playing host to the Melbourne 2006 Games.

An initial 16 sports have been put forward for the Games, with further sports to be added later this year.

The 16 announced so far are as follows: aquatics (swimming, para swimming and diving), athletics and para athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cricket T20, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon, weightlifting and para-powerlifting.