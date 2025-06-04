Isle of Man athlete Christa Cain delivered another impressive performance to win the women’s race at the Green Park Reading 10km on Sunday.
She was 17th overall out of more than 1,300 competitors and won the women’s race by nearly two minutes.
Christa’s time of 34m 53s was a huge personal best, slicing one minute and 22 seconds off her previous Isle of Man 35 age group 10km record set in London in February this year.
She is clearly in great form just over one month out from her Island Games debut in Orkney in July.
- The annual Steve Jacobs Mile event will have a new-look to it this year when it takes place at the NSC on Wednesday, June 11.
On the evening there now will be six races over the classic mile distance for ages from under 13 to older veterans.
This includes the traditional Steve Jacobs Memorial Handicap mile and the IoM Veterans Mile, which kicks off the evening’s proceedings at 6.15pm.
Entry is £8 attached and £12 unattached. You can enter in advance. All proceeds go to the Steve Jacobs Memorial Fund which provides grants to young athletes to aid their progression in the sport.
Registration takes place between 5 and 7.30pm at the Manx Harriers clubhouse.
- Manx Harriers’ summer 5km meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.