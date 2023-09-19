As the mixed hockey season enters its third matchday this weekend, the title races continue to hot up.
In the Premiership, Athena Harlequins A face LJ Partnership Ramsey A as both sides look to claim their first win of the season in what should be a highly-competitive match.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts will be aiming to carry on the momentum from their victory last weekend against Athena Harlequins A as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and B face off in an interclub derby as the A team look to continue their title push.
Finally in the top flight, reigning champions Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will come up against the in-form Motorworx Valkyrs A in what promises to be a close contest.
It’s a top-of-the-table clash in Division One as Motorworx Valkyrs B and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners both look to gain the upper hand in their title challenges.
Elsewhere, Motorworx Valkyrs C will be encouraged by their 7-1 victory last weekend in a contest against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
In the last game of Division One, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags look to return to winning ways as they face off.
Division Two sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags host Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts after their 4-0 win last Saturday.
Motorworx Valkyrs Mixed D will face off against LJ Partnership Ramsey Ravens who are looking to get back on track after suffering a 6-0 loss in their opening game.
In Canaccord Genuity Vikings’ second interclub derby of the weekend, their D and E sides will battle it out for bragging rights at the club.
In Division Three, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick look to get back on track as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
Athena Harlequins B are aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the table as they meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney, while the final game in this division pits Athena Harlequins C against LJ Partnership Ramsey Rookies in what promises to be a hotly-contested fixture.
The under-15s fixtures have LJ Partnership Ramsey Rogues and Rascals face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, with the latter’s other team in the league - Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A - facing Athena Harlequins.
Finally, Motorworx Valkyrs will meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
Manx Hockey Association Mixed League fixtures for Saturday, September 23:
Premier League
Ramsey A v Harlequins A 2.05pm @ RGS
Castletown Celts v Bacchas B 2.05pm @ CRHS
Vikings B v Vikings A 2.05pm @ NSC
Bacchas A v Valkyrs A 2.05pm @ KWC
Division One
Valkyrs B v Castletown Southerners
2.05pm @ QEII
Valkyrs C v Vikings C 12.35 @ NSC
Bacchas C v Castletown Cammags 12.35 @ KWC
Division Two
Castletown Cushags v Bacchas Colts
11.05am @ CRHS
Valkyrs D v Ramsey Ravens 12.35am @ QEII
Vikings E v Vikings D 11.05am @ NSC
Division Three
Castletown Carrick v Bacchas D 12.35pm @ CRHS
Harlequins B v Castletown Cosney 3.35pm @ QEII
Ramsey Rookies v Harlequins C 12.35pm @ RGS
Under-15s League
Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Castletown Sharks 3.35pm @ CRHS
Vikings v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ NSC
Bacchas U v Harlequins 3.35pm @ RGS
Valkyrs v Castletown Sabres 11.05am @ QEII