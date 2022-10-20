Vikings win battle of theB teams against Valkyrs
Josh Dougal of Vikings D (black attire) is tackled by Matt Greenbank at full stretch for Bacchas C during the Mixed Division One match at the NSC on Saturday (DK221022(112))
After narrowly losing out to Bacchas A the previous Saturday, Valkyrs had it all to play for to remain in the title chase against Vikings at the weekend.
The latter side started well and built into the Premiership match having a 2-0 lead at half time.
Valkyrs were determined not to give up and came out stronger in the first 10 minutes of the second half, only for Vikings to take advantage on the break and go 4-0 up.
With minutes to go Valkyrs did get a consolation goal through persistence.
Bacchas carried on flying the flag with a 7-1 win but were pushed hard in the first half and were only 1-0 up at the break.
The 2 o’clock battle of the B teams at the NSC saw Vikings B get off to a quick start and comfortably beat Valkyrs B 4-0. In the other game, Bacchas B won 2-0 over Ramsey.
In Division One, Harlequins delivered the goods when winning 4-0 and in doing so also closed the gap on opponentsValkyrs C, making for a interesting close to the season.
Vikings C continued their good form in holding Southerners to a 1-1 draw. The latter side has been scoring a lot of goals of late so Vikings C should be happy. Bacchas C took the mid-table battle with a 4-2 victory over Vikings D.
Division Two is still Cammags to lose after another convincing win, this time over Vikings E. The Ramsey derby is one of the games of the week and Ravens continue to lead the race behind Cammags (see right). Valkyrs D leap-frogged into third place with a win over bottom-placed Cushags.
In Division Three, Bacchas Colts took the upper hand at the top of the table, running out winners in a five-goal thriller against nearest competitor Quins’ third string squad. Harlequins B were too strong by far for Valkyrs Colts and keep the pressure on at the top.
The last points of the day went to Bacchas D when they met Castletown Carrick in Peel, coming out 3-1 winners. A few scorers who had netted in earlier games that day carried their form over into the second game.
