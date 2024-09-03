Isle of Man cyclists Max Walker and Ben Swift are currently competing in the Tour of Britain.
The race got underway on Tuesday morning with a 181.9-kilometre stage around the Scottish town of Kelso.
Walker has been selected to represent the Great Britain team in the week-long race, having enjoyed an excellent season in the colours of Sir Mark Cavendish’s team, Astana Qazaqstan.
Onchan resident Swift, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, forms part of a six-strong INEOS Grenadiers team which also includes his cousin Connor Swift.
After Tuesday’s stage in Scotland, the race heads over the border for a stage between Darlington and Redcar, before tackling stages in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, the East Midlands and Suffolk, ending in Felixstowe.