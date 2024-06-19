Max Walker clinched a silver medal at the British National Road Championships in North Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon.
The Manx cyclist produced a superb performance in Catterick and indeed topped the standings for a long time before defending champion Josh Tarling – the last rider on the road – came through to claim back-to-back victories.
Walker reached the halfway point of the 30-kilometre route in a time of 20 minutes and 17 seconds to take the lead.
And the Astana Qazaqstan rider completed the second half in an almost identical time to come home in a total time of 40 minutes 35.37 seconds, earning him a provisional first place and one eye on the national champions jersey.
While Tarling also finished strongly to deny Walker the top step on the podium, second place for the Manx rider was a fantastic result and comes 12 months after he also claimed silver in the under-23 men’s time trial at last year’s championships.
Max finished 11 seconds ahead of the bronze medallist Ethan Vernon of Israel Premier Tech.
Earlier in the day, Lizzie Holden was a non-starter in the elite women’s time trial.
The Manxwoman had been on the startlist to attempt to defend the championship jersey she won 12 months ago at the Croft Circuit.
But with the UAE Team ADQ rider having only finished the arduous women’s Tour of Switzerland a day earlier, the 26-year-old did not start the time trial, possibly with one eye on the elite women’s road race at the national championships this Sunday.
Also a non-starter on Wednesday afternoon was Max’s younger brother Zac Walker who had be scheduled to compete in the under-23 men’s time trial alongside fellow Manxman Tyler Hannay.