Zac Walker produced a dominant performance to become the 2023 Manx closed circuit national cycling champion at Jurby on Sunday.
The event attracted a stacked field of riders and was raced flat out from the gun.
The attacks were non-stop and on lap three of the 1.7-mile Motordrome course the Tudor Pro Cycling Team under-23 rider broke away from the field, along with Niall Colquitt, Callum Salisbury and James Scott. They soon pulled a 30-second gap.
The large group behind, that included St Piran riders Tom Mazzone and Tyler Hannay, could not get organised and the advantage went out to nearly one minute.
Eventually a small group of three broke free, with Ralf Holden, Ivan Sorby and James Kinrade working against the lead three after Scott dropped back.
The gap between the two groups dropped to 20 seconds until a puncture for Kinrade gave the leaders the advantage.
Walker attacked his rivals going into the latter stages of the race leaving firstly Salisbury and, one lap later, Kinrade behind to ride the final lap solo to victory.
A special mention must go to Richard Fletcher who hung in with riders half his age for more than half the race to claim the veteran’s title.
Cian Howard came second in the bunch sprint to win the youth title and Colquitt added the junior title to his overall series accolade he won by accumulating the most points over the season.
The women’s title was won by Sophie Smith who sprinted home in fourth place in the support race, behind winner Cameron Hounsell.
Results, Isle of Man Closed Circuit Championship, Manx Viking Wheelers, Sunday - Jurby Motordrome:
Elite race: 1, Zac Walker; 2, Niall Colquitt; 3, Callum Salisbury; 4, Ivan Sorby; 5, Ralf Holden; 6, Mark Horsthuis; 7, Cian Howard; 8, James Scott; 9, Tom Mazzone; 10, Richard Fletcher; 11, Simon Harding; 12, Alec Sorby. DNF James Kinrade, Niall Quiggan, Tyler Hanney, Harry Snape, Michael Faid.
Support race: 1, Cameron Hounsell; 2, Tom Broadbent; 3, Nicholas Whitehouse; 4, Sophie Smith; 5, Nathan Harrison; 6, Paul Magee; 7, Stewart Ward; 8, Martino Macchia; 9, Peter Hounsell; 10, Andrew Feeney.
l Thanks go to the event sponsors Bikestyle and new partners Mezzo Management.