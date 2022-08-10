Watterson wins maiden ABT Championship title
The competition attracted a field of 12 shooters taking part in near-ideal conditions.
The leader after the first round was Stan Skinner with 24 points, while in joint second on 23 were Rob Watterson, Alan Wade and Mark Riley.
They were followed by junior Arran Wade in fifth place on 21 and completing the top six were Steven Craine and Phil Ward on 20.
Skinner hit a straight in his second round, doubling his lead to two for a running total of 49. In second on 47, was Rob Watterson with Alan and Arran Wade joint third on 46 - the latter also had a straight in his round. Riley was in fourth place on 44, with Mike Parr and Steven Craine joint sixth on 42.
There was a tie for the lead after round three between Watterson and Skinner on 71, with Alan Wade third on 70 while Arran Wade and Mark Riley were tied in fourth with 67 ahead of Mike Parr in sixth on 65.
With all to shoot for in the fourth and final round, joint leaders Watterson and Skinner were in the first squad and the latter scored 22 to finish on 93 but Watterson hit the perfect straight to finish on 96 and clinch the ABT Championship for the very first time.
A shoot-off was required for second place as Skinner and Alan Wade both scored 93, with the latter edging it 24 to 23.
Arran Wade was the junior winner on 90.
Results: 1, R. Watterson 23, 24, 24, 25=96; 2, A. Wade 23, 23, 24, 23=93+24; 3, S. Skinner 24, 25, 22, 22=93+23; 4=, Arr Wade 21, 25, 21, 23 and M. Riley 23, 21, 23, 23=90; 6, M. Parr 19, 23, 23, 19=84.
This Sunday is the fifth round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League which will also have the Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup up for grabs.
Duty officers this week are M. Barnett and P. Fabrizio.
Peter Kelly
