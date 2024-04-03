After a break for the FA Cup and Woods Cup finals at the Bowl, it’s back to league football this weekend.
There’s a full programme of Canada Life Premier League fixtures, including title hopefuls Ayre who will be aiming to get back to winnings way at Corinthians.
There’s also a huge game near the bottom where Union Mills host Marown in a key battle in the bid to beat the drop.
There are five games in DPS Ltd Division Two and, with leaders Foxdale not in action, Castletown could leapfrog them into first should they get the better of RYCOB.
Saturday, April 6: Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)
Corinthians v Ayre
St John’s v St George’s
Braddan v Rushen
Laxey v Peel
Ramsey v Douglas Royal
Union Mills v Marown
DPS Ltd Division Two
Colby v Governor’s Athletic
Castletown v RYCOB
Onchan v Gymns @ Colby
Malew v DHSOB
Douglas and District v Pulrose
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre v Corinthians
Rushen v Braddan
Peel v Laxey
Douglas Royal v Ramsey
Marown v Union Mills
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Governor’s Athletic v Colby
Foxdale v Douglas Athletic
RYCOB v Castletown
Gymns v Onchan
DHSOB v Malew
Sunday, April 7:
Canada Life Women’s League (2pm KO)
Malew v Douglas Royal
Onchan v Corinthians @ Corinthians Masters FA Cup first round
2.10pm Corinthians v Laxey @ the Bowl
3.40pm Colby v Union Mills @ the Bowl Masters League
2pm Douglas Royal v Onchan