After a break for the FA Cup and Woods Cup finals at the Bowl, it’s back to league football this weekend. 

There’s a full programme of Canada Life Premier League fixtures, including title hopefuls Ayre who will be aiming to get back to winnings way at Corinthians. 

There’s also a huge game near the bottom where Union Mills host Marown in a key battle in the bid to beat the drop. 

There are five games in DPS Ltd Division Two and, with leaders Foxdale not in action, Castletown could leapfrog them into first should they get the better of RYCOB. 

Saturday, April 6:  Canada Life Premier League  (2.30pm) 

Corinthians v Ayre 

St John’s v St George’s 

Braddan v Rushen 

Laxey v Peel 

Ramsey v Douglas Royal 

Union Mills v Marown 

DPS Ltd Division Two 

Colby v Governor’s Athletic 

Castletown v RYCOB 

Onchan v Gymns @ Colby 

Malew v DHSOB 

Douglas and District v Pulrose 

Canada Life Combination One 

Ayre v Corinthians 

Rushen v Braddan 

Peel v Laxey 

Douglas Royal v Ramsey 

Marown v Union Mills 

DPS Ltd Combination Two 

Governor’s Athletic v Colby 

Foxdale v Douglas Athletic 

RYCOB v Castletown 

Gymns v Onchan 

DHSOB v Malew 

---------- 

Sunday, April 7: 

Canada Life Women’s League (2pm KO) 

Malew v Douglas Royal 

Onchan v Corinthians @ Corinthians    Masters FA Cup first round 

2.10pm Corinthians v Laxey @ the Bowl 

3.40pm Colby v Union Mills @ the Bowl    Masters League 

2pm Douglas Royal v Onchan 