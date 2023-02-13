Saturday, February 1!:
Canada Life Premier League
St John's United 1-1 Peel
Douglas Royal 1-3 St George's
Union Mills 4-2 Laxey
Ayre United 2-0 DHSOB
Ramsey 3-2 Marown
Corinthians 6-0 Onchan
DPS Ltd Division Two
Gymns 1-6 St Mary's
Douglas and District 1-4 Colby
RYCOB 2-2 Castletown
Governors Athletic 2-4 Braddan
Canada Life Combination One
Peel 0-1 St John's United
Laxey 2-1 Union Mills
DHSOB 0-2 Ayre United
Marown 0-1 Ramsey
Onchan 3-2 Corinthians
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Braddan 2-3 Pulrose United
St Mary's 14-0 Gymns
Colby 1-0 Douglas and District
Castletown 1-2 RYCOB
Foxdale 1-4 Malew
North West Counties Premier Division
FC Isle of Man 4-1 Irlam
-----------
Sunday, February 12:
Canada Life Women’s League
Castletown A-W Corinthians
Douglas Royal 0-2 Peel
Onchan 2-2 Malew
Masters FA Cup quarter-finals
Governor's Athletic 1-8 Colby
Peel 1-2 Onchan