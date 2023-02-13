Saturday, February 1!:

Canada Life Premier League

St John's United 1-1 Peel

Douglas Royal 1-3 St George's

Union Mills 4-2 Laxey

Ayre United 2-0 DHSOB

Ramsey 3-2 Marown

Corinthians 6-0 Onchan

DPS Ltd Division Two

Gymns 1-6 St Mary's

Douglas and District 1-4 Colby

RYCOB 2-2 Castletown

Governors Athletic 2-4 Braddan

Canada Life Combination One

Peel 0-1 St John's United

Laxey 2-1 Union Mills

DHSOB 0-2 Ayre United

Marown 0-1 Ramsey

Onchan 3-2 Corinthians

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Braddan 2-3 Pulrose United

St Mary's 14-0 Gymns

Colby 1-0 Douglas and District

Castletown 1-2 RYCOB

Foxdale 1-4 Malew

North West Counties Premier Division

FC Isle of Man 4-1 Irlam

-----------

Sunday, February 12:

Canada Life Women’s League

Castletown A-W Corinthians

Douglas Royal 0-2 Peel

Onchan 2-2 Malew

Masters FA Cup quarter-finals

Governor's Athletic 1-8 Colby

Peel 1-2 Onchan