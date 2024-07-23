The government’s Manx Sports and Recreation team are running weekly outdoor pickleball sessions on Tuesday mornings.
Taking place near the National Sports Centre’s all-weather pitches, the two-hour sessions take place between 10am and midday and cost £4.20.
All equipment is provided and everyone is welcome.
Pickleball is an American racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis played on a badminton-sized court by men, women in doubles and singles.
The sport is lower resistance on the body compared to tennis and badminton so it appeals to wider audience at all ages. The sport holds tournaments internationally and has become the fastest growing racquet sport in the world.