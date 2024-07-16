A series of weekly wheelchair rugby league sessions are being held in the main sports hall at the NSC on Wednesdays throughout the summer.
The evenings, which starts at 7pm, are open to wheelchair and non-wheelchair users of all ages with the first session taking place this week on July 17.
Lasting for two hours, the sessions will run until September 4.
The sport is a scaled-down indoor version of the 13-man game, played on a basketball sized court indoors with five-a-side.
The sessions are being run by Wooden Spoon’s Wheelchair Sports Club in conjunction with Castletown Rugby Club.