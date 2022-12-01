West Coast took the latest instalment of Manx Horse Council’s team members challenge, winning the show-jumping in dramatic fashion.
With some equestrians trying showjumping for the first time, 12 teams entered over four classes in the Milan Veterinary Practice-sponsored event: 45/55cm, 65/75cm, 75/85cm and 85/95cm).
Competitors had to jump over 10 fences with a double clear (class and raised height) in order to qualify for the jump-off.
With four teams tied entering the jump-off stage over six fences – West Coast, Kennaa Riding Club, Baldrine Biggies and Isle of Man Pony Club – the winner was determined by a clear round in the fastest time.
It was West Coast’s Kadie Watterson who clinched the title in the penultimate round, registering a clear in the fastest time of the day with an impressive 30.72 seconds.
Afterwards, Manx Horse Council’s Ray Cox gave a quick speech before presenting prizes and rosettes to the top three teams.
The individual champion went to Watterson (Conrhenny Didgeridoo - 30.72), while the reserve champion prize went to Baldrine Littlies’ Vicky Thompson (Daisy – 33.70).
Final placings: 1, West Coast; 2, Baldrine Biggies; 3, Pony Club; 4, Kennaa; 5=, Baldrine Littlies and Ballavartyn; 7, Conrhenny; 8, TREC; 9=, Stella 2 and Stella 3; 11, BV DIY; 12, Stella 1.
The final instalment of Manx Horse Council’s team members challenge also took place recently with the BHS Christmas quiz at Manx Legion in Douglas.
This saw Kennaa Riding Club finish as winners.
PAUL HATTON and
AMY ROTHWELL