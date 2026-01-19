The 2025/26 basketball season bounced back into action last week with a nail-biting match-up between Wolves and Cavaliers at the NSC on Thursday evening.
With matching records, both teams were vying for second place in the league table in a game that could have gone either way right up until the end.
Wolves won the jump ball and quickly capitalised thanks to a solid drive from Viktor Capkanovski.
The teams were well matched in the first quarter, Capkanovski powering much of the Wolves offence while Phil Evans proved key to keeping Cavaliers level. A set of outside shots from both ending the quarter, 20-19 to Wolves.
Three-pointers featured heavily in the second and third quarters, as both teams struggled to find space inside against aggressive defensive efforts.
Cameron Scott and rookie Shane Collins worked hard to contain Cavaliers big man Dave Minay around the key, Minay returning the favour on the opposite end of the floor. Meanwhile guards on both sides locked down the lanes, Dave Boyle and Chris Wolfendale on the Cavs end while Oscar Lace and Seb Smith were defensive terrors for Wolves.
Lace in particular played a pivotal role on defence, harassing the Cavaliers offence and ensuring every shot was under pressure throughout the mid-game.
With the inside game stalling, the outside shooters came to the fore. Wolfendale continued to show his effectiveness from outside the arc, draining three-pointers for Cavaliers that kept then toe-to-toe in the third quarter.
Lace and Capkanovski found their groove on the Wolves side, totalling six three-pointers which allowed Wolves to stay slightly ahead of Cavaliers as the game wore on. Capkanovski had a standout game on offence, with a total of 43 points by the final buzzer, and his mid-game efforts helped Wolves build a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 60-53.
Cavs had early success in the final 10 minutes, Evans again proving effective from the mid-range and in drawing foul free-throws while Wolfendale continued to hit the mark outside the three-point line.
Wolves held an ever-diminishing lead as the fourth wore on. As the clock ran down to the final two minutes, Wolfendale again provided from the outside and brought Cavaliers to within one point, 71-70.
A furious offensive effort followed from Wolves as they moved the ball and cut the lanes hunting for a solid opportunity. With the offensive clock counting down, the chance came in the form of a mid-range fade away that Smith sank surrounded by Cavaliers defenders.
The lead was short-lived though as Boyle swished a three-pointer for Cavaliers on the return to level the score, 73-73.
Wolves powered the ball back down the court as the game entered the final minute and found big man Collins on the inside. A solid post move saw him draw the foul and step to the free-throw line, sinking one of his shots to put Wolves ahead by one-point.
Cavaliers faced an active Wolves defence on the return and a quick steal by Capkanovski again had Wolves on the attack with less than 24 seconds remaining. An early foul from Cavaliers put them over the team foul limit and saw Lace step to the line to take the two free-throws for Wolves.
A large crowd had gathered to watch the exciting finale, piling on the pressure as the shooting guard stepped to the line. Lace kept his cool though, sinking both free-throws to push Wolves ahead by three points, 76-73.
Cavaliers immediately took a timeout to discuss their game plan and advance the ball to the front court for the final 12 seconds of the game.
Quick ball movement and cutting was met with a solid Wolves defensive wall as the seconds ticked down. A pass, cut and pass back found Boyle inside the arc for a mid-range jumper that he sank for two points under tough defensive pressure.
Too much time had elapsed though and, with little over a second remaining on the clock, there was no opportunity for Cavaliers to regain possession, Wolves holding out to win with the slimmest of margins, 76-75.
Man of the match went to Oscar Lace for a standout defensive performance and ice-cold free throw shooting that secured the Wolves win.
- The second game of the evening was a close-run affair between Southern Phoenix and PwC Hoops, with the fast breaks of Phoenix matched point for point by the mid-range and outside shooting of Hoops for most of the game.
Matt Jones and Konrad Hand powered the Phoenix offence with solid breaks and drives down the lanes.
Hoops kept pace though with effective ball movement and solid shooting, including a suite of outside shots from Danielle Murphy, Daniela Kravela and Rhi Evans.
A key moment saw Murphy sink a half-court buzzer beater to the elation of Hoops at half-time.
Only a single basket separated the teams for much of the game until a final quarter surge from Phoenix saw Torryn Jones join his brother on the scoresheet as they secured the win, 84-71.
- The final game of the evening saw a convincing win for DGU Jets over Cheldan Property Pirates.
Sluggish to start, it wasn’t until the second quarter that Jets started to take flight as brothers Jake and Logan Glover ran the floor with a series of fast break lay-ups and mid-range shots.
Lockdown defence kept the Pirates contained for most of the game, although they started to break through in the final quarter with a swish three-pointer from Jordan Brew and some nice jump shots by Jamie Grose.
Jets had an insurmountable lead though and took the win, 70-26, Jake Glover leading the scoring with a total of 17 points.
- The next round of games tips off in the NSC main hall at 7pm this Thursday. DGU Jets will take on Southern Phoenix in the opening game of the night.
Then there will be dual court action as Cannons Elite take on Hoops and Wolves play Cheldan Property Pirates, both games tipping off at 8.30pm. Courtside seating is available for any spectators wishing to attend.
