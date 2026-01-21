Northern AC’s Erika Lockley was in international racewalking action in Spain at the weekend and found herself contending with a deluge which completely flooded the course beforehand.
She was racing over 10 kilometres at the Gran Premi Marxa Vendrell meeting, a few miles south of Barcelona, and weather conditions were biblical earlier in the day with the course completely flooded.
A lot of hard work got it just about fit for racing, but there was still a lot of water on the road which undoubtedly slowed times.
Kelly was second in the women’s race in a time of 48 minutes 19 seconds, which was excellent in the circumstances. She was chasing the Commonwealth Games consideration standard of 46.45, which would have needed close to perfect conditions to achieve.
With the selection deadline approaching, she may not have another chance unless she travels even further afield, but it was still a fantastic effort by this most determined of athletes.
Speaking on social media afterwards, Erika commented: ‘Not the time we hoped for and not the conditions anyone expected: heavy rain, flooding, and parts of the course under water made it a very different race.️
‘With a big investment in getting to Spain, it felt important simply to stay with the process as the day unfolded. When plans change, it becomes less about outcome goals and more about flexibility, adjusting expectations, staying present and working with what’s there.
‘The clock didn’t tell the story, but there was still lots to learn and something to take from it. A World Athletics Tour silver to sit alongside last month’s gold - not as a headline, just as a marker that showing up still counts, even on difficult days.
‘Grateful for those in my corner, the chance to learn, to practise adaptability in real conditions and to leave with a little more perspective than arrived with. Onwards.’