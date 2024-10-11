The second round of the Manx Shield also goes this Saturday with Western Vikings headed to Ramsey's Mooragh Park.
Vikings were forced to concede in their Cheshire Bowl game last Saturday so all crossable body parts will be crossed to make sure they play this time around.
Ramsey are likely to be at full strength apart from scrum half Nathan Robson who has transferred to Douglas and, while the Cheshire final last year saw a 28-0 Ramsey win, I suspect the margin here could be significantly bigger.
FIXTURES:
Saturday, October 12:
Regional Two North West
Sandbach v Douglas @ Sandbach ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v De La Salle (Salford) at Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Eccles at Ballafletcher ko 1.45pm
Manx Shield
Ramsey v Western Vikings at Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN