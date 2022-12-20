The TT review is always an ideal gift for the road racing enthusiast in your family.
Following a three-year absence, the 2022 TT promised to be one for the history books and it certainly delivered.
From the exciting on-track battles between Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman to the controversial tyre issues, the event was filled with plenty of drama and all the action any road racing fan could ask for.
The event also treated fans with some impressive performances from the likes of Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Jamie Coward as well as a newcomer lap record of 129.8mph from BSB and road racing star Glenn Irwin.
This year’s is the most comprehensive review Duke and Greenlight has produced to date, combining the best of the footage from the new live feed and other footage of the races, including some awesome on-bike recordings. The action is expertly commentated by the four-strong team of Dave Moore and Andrew Coley, plus Ozzie TT stars Cameron Donald and David Johnson, all aided by the latest on-screen data.
The 2022 TT Review video includes an extra 43-minute documentary celebrating 30 years of the iconic Honda Fireblade at the TT, featuring John McGuinness MBE, Phillip McCallen, Ian Hutchinson and Steve Plater.
The review DVD is available from island stockists at the price of £19.99 and Blu-ray £23.99, downloadable for £9.99. Also via this link (https://www.dukevideo.com/tt22 ) or by calling the customer service team on 640000, with free postage to all Isle of Man addresses.
- For a chance to win a free copy of the 2022 TT DVD Review answer this question:
How many races did Michael Dunlop win?
Email: [email protected] or write to Sports Desk, James Brown House, Media Isle of Man, 18 Finch Road, Douglas.