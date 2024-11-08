Isle of Man mixed martial arts fighter Alanna Pritchard enjoyed a winning debut at the IMMAF World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday morning.
The 21-year-old from Ramsey went up against Mashura Yuidosheva from the host nation in a senior women’s super welterweight clash.
The Liverpool John Moores University student produced a dominant performance as she won the first round after some heavy pressure following a combination of knees plus ground and pound which almost forced a submission before the end of the round.
But there was to be no denying Pritchard who flew out of the traps in the second round and produced an impressive takedown before smothering her opponent and finishing with a ground and pound before the referee stepped in to finish it, ensuring the Isle of Man fighter won by TKO.
Pritchard now progresses through to the final which takes place on Saturday when she goes up against Angola’s Ana Fernanda.