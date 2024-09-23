The next end proved to be a game changer with Kennish and Bradford counting for three in the corners, as Withers changed his peg to play a reaching bowl and trailed the jack to count for two to go 20-15 ahead. A huge five-point swing took place, as the score would have been 18-18 with jack in hand in the corners. A good single was scored on the next end to secure a fifth consecutive doubles title for the Marown men.