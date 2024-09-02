The Keenan Fours bowls competition was held on Saturday and saw 21 pairs travel to sunny Ballaugh on a much-improved playing surface, with a handicap system introduced by the club this year.
At the quarter-final stage, current holders Neil Withers and Paul Dunn (SCR) beat Marown clubmates Matthew Keggen and Paul Kelly (SCR) 21-15, while Kian and David Bradford (+3) held off home greeners Bobby Clayton and Paul Cubbon (+3).
In the other half of the draw, Keith Turton and James Teare (SCR) (Armthorpe/South Ramsey) lost out 14-21 to South Ramsey’s Alan Moore and Toby Hart (+3), while Marown’s Tom Kelly and Colin Kelly (SCR) beat Bob Clark and Paul Kissock (South Ramsey/Netherfield) (SCR) 21-20.
The semi-finals saw a comfortable win for Dunn and Withers over the Bradfords 21-12, while the Kellys beat Moore and Hart to single figures 21-8 to take their place in the final.
The final got underway with the sun still shining and there was nothing to choose between the two pairs after the first nine ends with the score tied at 5-5 and only one double scored
The game kicked into life from there, with the Kellys scoring a three, two and one in between conceding nine chalks as Withers and Dunn took a 16-11 lead.
Two successive singles from the father and son pairing saw the deficit close to one chalk at 15-16, but Withers and Dunn stopped the comeback there as they closed the game out with a double, a single and another double to win 21-15 to retain the trophy.
The presentation was made by Maurice O’Reilly who thanked the club members, everyone for entering, the catering team and those who had stayed to watch the final. John Keenan, the sponsor of the competition, presented the trophy.
GLYNN HARGRAVES