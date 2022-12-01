The final Isle of Man Basketball Association Senior League game before the Christmas break took place at the NSC on Thursday evening.
The first match saw PwC Hoops take on Wolves and there was an energetic start for Hoops as a quick cut from player/coach Peter Dunne saw him steal the jump ball from Wolves to give Hoops the first offence of the night.
Solid defence kept Hoops from scoring and this was returned in kind at the other end of the court, leading to a slow start to the scoring.
It wasn’t until halfway through the first quarter that either team got onto the scoresheet, with Harry Brindle and Brayden Roche running the break for Wolves.
Hoops responded with some nice movement on offence leading to two swish three-pointers from Becky Dunne. As the quarter drew to a close the teams were well balanced, with Wolves slightly ahead 12-11.
The second period was defined by the speed of the Wolves attack, with Michael Pardoe and Ross Wilson pushing down the court to rack up points.
An aggressive defence also spurred Wolves on, with steals keeping them on the front foot while frustrating the Hoops offence. Movement continued to be a core feature for Hoops but shots failed to drop and the gap between the teams extended.
Another late flurry from Wolves saw baskets from newcomer Ben Takken and Ollie Smith, pulling them further ahead. At half-time the scores stood 29-16 to Wolves.
The third quarter was a mixed bag with plenty of early opportunities for Wolves but it was a struggle for them to convert. Baskets from Smith and Pardoe kept them ticking over but the team’s shot percentage struggled to reach double digits.
Hoops had a similarly slow start but found much better form as minutes drew on. Becky Dunne was joined by Gemma Kirkham on the mid-ranges and drives, while Danielle Murphy swished a three-pointer from well outside the arc – demonstrating the skills that gave Hoops their buzzer-beater win against Ravens a fortnight earlier.
At the end of the quarter Wolves still had a commanding lead though, 43-29.
The fourth period saw a resurgent Wolves push the break again with quick pace allowing them to dominate the scoring. Hoops continued to fight hard throughout, putting up some tough defence that locked down the inside against set plays and opportunistic drives.
The rims proved unforgiving on offence though and they struggled to convert as the game slipped away. With the final buzzer Wolves took their last win of the year, 58-34.
The second game of the evening resulted in a forfeit for Turkeys who struggled to field a full squad because of illness and injury, giving Forget Me Not Jets a win by default.
This latest result seals an undefeated 2022 for Jets and cements their position at the top of the current league table.
Having gone an impressive 18 months without a loss, Jets will be hoping to keep their form into 2023 while there are plenty of contenders aiming to end their success.
l This Thursday sees a different format for basketball as the regular season goes on break for the festive period and is replaced by a 3v3 tournament which is open to all players.
The tournament will start at 8pm on Thursday night in the NSC Main Hall. Teams will be limited to a maximum of four players and players can arrive either individually or in pre-set teams.
Those already registered can play for free while new players can register on the night for a fee of £10.
The Junior League also continues on Thursday with a festive special of games from 6-8pm also in the NSC Main Hall. All players in school years seven and above are welcome to attend and Christmas jumpers are encouraged!