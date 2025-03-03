Top-of-the-table Corinthians continued their Canada Life Women’s League title push with an impressive 7-1 victory over Malew at Clagh Vane Playing Fields on Sunday afternoon.
Holly Sumner led the way by netting a hat-trick for the Whites and she was joined on the scoresheet by Emily Rawlins, Chloe Teare, Millie Dawson and an own goal.
The southern response came from a Rosabel Cardy strike.
In the other fixture in the Canada Life Women’s League on Sunday afternoon, Douglas Royal completed a league double over Onchan by beating the Os 2-0 at the Station Fields in Colby.
Charlie Bell and an own goal proved the difference for the Ballafletcher side in the south of the island.
A full round-up of Sunday’s Women’s League will appear in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale Thursday morning.
PAUL HATTON