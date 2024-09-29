Corinthians beat current champions Peel 4-2 in the top fixture in the women’s football league on Sunday.
Millie Dawson gave the visitors a 1-0 half-time lead at Douglas Road prodding home a close-range strike.
Kiera Morgan doubled the Ballafletcher outfit’s advantage shortly after the break, Dawson netting her second just after the hour mark, giving the visitors a three-goal lead.
Peel were by no means finished, summer signing Rebecca Cole chipped home on 76 minutes, but Corinthians restored their three-goal cushion six minutes later when Holly Sumner fired into the roof the net from an acute angle.
In the closing stages, Peel’s Eleanor Gawne scored yet another trade-mark free-kick from distance for the hosts.
In the day’s remaining match involving Douglas Royal and Malew, the points were awarded to the Ballasalla side after the Ballafletcher club couldn’t field a team.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON