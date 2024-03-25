Peel secured their third women’s league title on Sunday without kicking a ball.
The westerners were scheduled to play Castletown in their remaining league fixture, but the southerners were unable field a team and Peel were awarded the points.
It was one of two matches that didn’t go ahead on Sunday, with Douglas Royal unable to field a team in the Ballafletcher derby with Corinthians.
The only women’s match to go ahead was at Clagh Vane where Malew and Onchan played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.
On target for the Os were Megan Foster, Ruby Palmer and an own goal, while Ashleigh Lachenicht (2) and Olivia Marshall scored for the Ballasalla side.
A full-round-up will appear of all the women’s football will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.