World Field Archery Championship silver medal for Sleight
Isle of Man archer Lesley Sleight claimed a silver medal at the World Field Archery Championship at Tahkuranna, Estonia last week.
Lesley was one of a 17-strong team to represent England at the event as she competed in the veteran traditional recurve class.
Sleight took silver with K. Schoneich of Europe taking gold and D. Guareschi of Brazil the bronze medal.
Competing over the five days. Sleight recorded season’s best scores in both the field and animal rounds.
Lesley set a world adult field record in 2019 but this was broken at this year’s championships by R. Isler Fortin from Switzerland, although Sleight still holds world records for both the veteran and hunter rounds.
The World Championships had originally been scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed twice because of Covid.
The 500 archers competing were met with some fantastic courses through beautiful woodland. The English archers performed superbly with a haul of medals in both individual and team competitions. Isle of Man and Bowderyn Vannin Archery Club member Lesley would like to thank Isle of Man Sport and KG Archery for their support.
