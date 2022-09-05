Yasmin Ingham: ‘I just can’t wait to get out there and do my best’
Yasmin Ingham is still having to pinch herself after receiving her first call-up to the Great British eventing team ahead of the FEI World Championships in Italy later this month.
It has been a long road to this point for Ingham, who upped sticks from her home in the Isle of Man for Cheshire aged 16 to pursue her equestrian dream.
But it was a risk that paid off for the now 25-year-old, who takes her place alongside the very best in British eventing and Ingham believes all the sacrifices are more than worth it.
‘It’s been a lifelong goal for me to represent my country at a senior championships,’ said Ingham.
‘After a lot of hard work, some good results and a good team behind me, we’ve made it to senior championships this year, so we’re off to Pratoni in two weeks.
‘I’m so excited, it means the absolute world to me and I just can’t wait to get out there and do my best.’
Despite leaving the Isle of Man as a teenager, there is a Manx thread running all the way through Ingham’s fledgling career.
The opportunity to move to the UK came from two fellow islanders, Sue Davies and Janette Chinn, based in Pewit Stud, and the Manx trio have been making waves in eventing ever since.
‘It’s a real nice home story. They took a real chance on me from a young age. They wanted to go up the levels with a younger rider and it made it even more special that I was Manx like they were.
‘It’s just an incredible story that we’ve ended up hopefully on our way to a senior championships.’
While the move may have been a risk, it was one that was a necessity for Ingham if she was to chase her dreams.
Island life meant expensive travel to the UK in order to compete, meaning there were plenty of sacrifices in order to fund Ingham’s riding.
‘It was extremely difficult,’ she admitted. ‘It involved a ferry journey every time we wanted to compete at an affiliated level.
‘It was very expensive so we didn’t have any nice family holidays - we all worked really hard to do our things away in the UK on weekends.
‘I’ve got a really supportive family who have allowed me to follow my dreams and we’ve been extremely lucky with Sue and Jeanette.
‘I’m extremely grateful for my incredible home team, a world-class team, there’s so many people who put so much effort into getting these results. It is a massive team effort.’
All those hours on the ferry built the foundations of Ingham’s career that now sees her competing at the very top of the sport.
The 25-year-old travels to Pratoni, Italy for her first senior World Championships alongside some of the biggest names, such as world number one Oliver Townend and Olympic silver medallist Tom McEwen.
The team demonstrated their dressage routine at this weekend’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, back bigger and better than ever in 2022 after two years away because of Covid-19.
Ingham was scheduled to compete at the storied 5* before being called up for the World Championships and the 25-year-old is pleased to still be able to taste the famous atmosphere before soaking up as much experience as possible in Italy.
‘Being here at Burghley practising our test for Pratoni is a huge benefit,’ said Ingham. ‘It’s so amazing to have such a huge crowd so that’ll definitely help us in two weeks.
‘I’m definitely a bit of a rookie. They’re all seasoned pros at this so it’ll be really nice to go out with them and learn things from them, watch and try and take in as much as I possibly can.
‘But also I know that I’m capable of doing the level and my results have got me to this point, so I think the main thing is I go out and do my best.
‘I would absolutely love an individual medal. If I came back with an individual medal that would absolutely make my world.
‘I’m definitely aiming for an individual medal, always aiming for gold so we will do our absolute best.’
The FEI World Championships get underway on Thursday, September 15 and continue until Sunday, September 22.
The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials returned over the weekend after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A major international sporting and social event for more than 50 years, it attracts 80 of the world’s top equestrians and over 170,000 visitors.
For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk
