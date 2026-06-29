Yasmin Ingham has been named in the initial Britain Equestrian squad heading to the FEI Eventing World Championships in Germany.
The championships are set to take place in Aachen, with Yasmin one of 15 combination put forward by British selectors for the competition which runs between August 11 and 23.
Ingham has been paired with Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund’s 10-year-old mare Gypsie du Loir.
The selected squad of five combinations to travel to Aachen, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced at a later date.
In 2022, the 29 year old from Greeba won individual gold at the World Eventing Championships riding Banzai du Loir.
After being a travelling reserve for the British team that scooped gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she was also selected for the GB team at last August’s European Eventing Championships held in Blenheim.
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