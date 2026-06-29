Glen Vine’s cyclist Matthew Bostock triumphed in the Lloyds National Circuit Championship in Wales on Friday evening.
The 28-year-old clinched his second title in four years with a dominant display on the streets of Aberystwyth, on the same night that his fiancé Megan Barker won the women’s race.
Riding in the colours of Rapha Cycling Club, the Manxman led from the front for the majority of the 52.2km contest, featuring in an early breakaway alongside Thomas Armstrong (Wheelbase Cabtech Castell).
While that was eventually reeled in, Bocky launched another breakaway alongside Jacob Bush (Development Team Picnic PostNL, Thomas Portsmouth (Guidon Chalettois) and Benjamin Bright (ASPTT Nancy) and this time the quartet were able to stay clear.
The four riders battled for supremacy in the closing stages but it was Bocky who underlined his strength by sprinting to the finish to be crowned national champion one again, with Bush and Portsmouth completing the podium.
Speaking afterwards, Bostock, who is in the Isle of Man team for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said: ‘It feels great to be the national champion again. I came in with a plan to be offensive and have no regrets at the end of the day, and I did just that.
‘Still, I worked hard for this and in the end it paid off, so I'm really happy.’
Behind Barker in the women’s race, Manx teenager Nicola Quaye produced an excellent performance to finish in a fine eighth place.
Riding for 360 Cycling, she was in the leading bunch throughout the race and contested the final sprint for the win.
A day earlier, fellow Manxwoman Becky Storrie narrowly missed out on a medal in the elite women’s time trial when finishing fourth, less than 18 seconds behind third-placed Elynor Bäckstedt.
Storrie and Quaye both also featured in Sunday’s women’s road race which covered 128km of action around Aberystwyth.
Storrie’s Team Picnic PostNL team-mate Pfeiffer Georgi finished fourth, with Storrie crossing the line in 17th, while Quaye was one of a large number of riders who did not finish during the three laps.
In the men’s race over 187.3km, Bocky was joined on the startline by 22-year-old fellow Manxman Zac Walker who was riding for Mypad Racing p/b ONDO Sports.
Unfortunately, Zac’s older brother Max (EF Education – EasyPost) and Ben Swift (INEOS) were both listed as non-starters.
Similar to the women’s race, there was a high attrition rate through the five laps, with only 39 riders reaching the finish.
Bocky withdrew early on, but Zac battled on bravely until the latter stages before he also stepped off, the last rider to do so.
The race was won by Fred Wright who is no stranger to Manx cycling, having won the Isle of Man Junior Tour overall in 2016.
YOUTH CHAMPS
Away from Aberystwyth, there was further success for Manx riders in the British National Road Championships youth classes which took place in Scarborough.
In the under-14 boys, Tommy Bass rode a very strong and attacking race to pick up the silver medal, while Poppy Clayton did well to finish a very good fifth in the under-14 girls and Daniel Minay also picked up a silver medal in the under-16s race.