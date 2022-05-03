Yaz claims brilliant second place in Kentucky

Yasmin Ingham with her horse Banzai Du Loir and after finishing second in the Kentucky Three-Day Event ( Yasmin Ingham Eventing )

Yasmin Ingham produced a superb ride to finish a brilliant second at the 5* Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in America over the weekend,

The 24-year-old Greeba equestrian star and her horse Banzai Du Loir were fourth after the opening day’s dressage round, before moving up to third after the following day’s gruelling cross-country discipline.

Yaz and Banzai then delivered a flawless show jumping phase on Sunday that involved obstacles towering at 1.3 metres in front of an estimated crowd of 22,000 people at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

In doing so, the duo finished in an excellent second place, only being beaten by Germany’s three-time Olympic Games gold medallist Michael Jung who racked up his fourth Kentucky win and the 11th 5* victory of his illustrious career.