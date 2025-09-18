Isle of Man equestrian star Yasmin Ingham is currently competing in the 2025 FEI Eventing European Championship.
The prestigious event is taking place on ‘home’ soil at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire where Yaz is representing Great Britain.
After first horse inspections plus the opening ceremony and parade of nations on Wednesday, competitive action got underway with the opening day of dressage on Thursday.
Riding Rehy DJ, the 28-year-old from Greeba get the British team off to a fantastic start by posting an impressive score of 29.0 which put the pair into second place, only 0.7 behind early leader Libussa Lübbeke of Germany.
The second day of dressage takes place on Friday, before the cross-country takes centre stage on Saturday.
Following a second horse inspection on Sunday morning, the final showjumping round takes place before a medal ceremony in the afternoon where Ingham and Team GB will be hopeful of gracing the podium.
