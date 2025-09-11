The 2025 edition of the annual Isle of Man Dinghy Championship took place at Port St Mary last weekend.
Originally scheduled to be held over two days, the weather reduced the event to one day as Sunday was far too rough and miserable.
Even on Saturday, conditions were at the limit for the less experienced or confident sailors and, of the two dozen entries, only 13 made it to the start line for the first of the three races sailed.
The short windward/leeward course was set between the Carrick and Brewery Beach, in as much shelter from the swell as could be found in the fresh east-southeasterly breeze – even so it was a choppy affair, especially for the tiny RS Teras.
Indeed, of the three Teras that made it to the race area, only one managed to stick it out as the very tough and determined Tullie Hyett capsized more times than spectators could count – apparently her boat was filling with water and getting less stable by the minute.
Better get that sorted before venturing out again in heavy weather!
The two safety boats had plenty of work all afternoon. By race three, there were only seven starters which goes to show just how tough it was despite the pleasant sunshine.
The race one result saw Teddy Dunn in his Aero 5 take victory ahead of Peter Cope (Aero 7) in second while Thomas Watterson completed the top three in his Aero 5. These boats were the top three in each race and the overall result was the same.
Dunn won the 2024 championship and therefore takes back the trophy - the original dated from 1961. The cup itself has recently been replaced but the full history of its winners is engraved on the new base, so all is not lost.
Dunn represented the Isle of Man at the Island Games in Orkney during the summer, finishing fifth in the standard laser class, and was recently also a third-place finisher at the RS Aero 5 Nationals at Portland.
Second placed Cope – a super talented sailor of the foiling Waszp – won the French nationals earlier in the year among other international events.
Third-placed Watterson has developed into a consistent skilled sailor and was right on the heels of the older lads, also taking the trophy for the best placed under-19 in the championships.
The prizes were presented at the regatta tea after racing –which was much appreciated by the hungry sailors.
Overall winner Dunn expressed his grateful thanks to the club and its volunteer race officers, the safety boat crews, plus the shore and catering teams for an event well run from such a fine facility.
MICK KNEALE
- For more information about sailing in the island, visit Isle of Man Yacht Club’s website which can be found at https://www.iomyc.com/ or Manx Sailing and Cruising Club’s website at https://www.msandcc.org/
