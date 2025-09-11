There’s a record entry of 303 competitors for Sunday’s MFX End to End Walk, commencing from the Point of Ayre at 8am.
Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club’s organising committee is concerned about the likelihood of strong winds on the coastal route and may consider shortening the distance from the full 39 miles (presumably to Peel, missing out the exposed stretch over Dalby and Round Table).
Race registration will be between 5 and 8pm today, Friday, at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse (National Sports Centre perimeter roadway) when competitors will be informed of any likely changes: ‘The length will be dictated by the weather’ announced the club by social media yesterday morning.
Those attending registration should use the car park at the rear of the clubhouse, using the entrance at the side of the Quarterbridge Hotel.
- The IoM Athletics Association track and field championships are being held at the NSC this weekend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.