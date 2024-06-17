Yasmin Ingham boosted her Olympic hopes by winning the CCI4*S Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials in Germany over the weekend.
The Manx equestrian star, who won individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in 2022, has been longlisted for a place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
And the 27 year old from Greeba certainly did her hopes of being on the plane no harm at all as she and her horse Banzai Du Loir topped the CCI4*S competition in Germany ahead of Tom McEwen and Michael Jung of the host nation.
Speaking after the event, a delighted Yaz said: ‘It means the world to me. This weekend he’s excelled in all three phases. He was absolutely fantastic yesterday in the cross-country, on all his lines with pricked ears, looking for the flags.
‘In today’s showjumping he was also pretty perfect and felt brilliant. He’s the perfect athlete because he has ability in every phase: very elegant with a lot of presence in the dressage, brave and fast in the cross-country phase and agile in the show-jumping.
‘So he has the ability to come out on top in all three phases. I feel very lucky that I’m able to ride him.
‘It was a very important weekend for me and there was a lot of pressure involved. Of course all of us have the goal of being selected for an Olympic Games for our country. I just wanted to make sure that I was doing everything I possibly could to put myself and Banzai in the best place for that.’