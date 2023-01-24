An eclectic mix of riders has been revealed by Ian Lougher’s ILR Racing team for the 2023 road racing season, including local Joe Yeardsley.
The Laxey-raised ace impressed with some great performances in 2022, particularly at the Southern 100, Anglesey and Scarborough.
He will ride a Paton twin at Oliver’s Mount this April, in addition to the Southern 100 in July and the Manx Grand Prix in what will be his Mountain Course debut in August.
Heading the team will be Francesco Curinga who will ride a Team ILR - Mark Coverdale Paton at the North-West 200, shortly before making his TT debut.
Last year he won the Junior Manx Grand Prix, breaking the class lap record on the team’s Paton.
Fellow Italian Stefano Bonetti will ride a 650 for the team at the NW200 and TT.
Reigning Irish Road Race Superbike Champion Michael Sweeney will ride a Paton at the Tandragee 100, NW200, TT, Southern 100, Skerries and possibly the Armoy Road Races.
Completing the trio of Italian riders in the line-up is Maurizio Botalico who will ride a Paton and a Honda CBR600RR at the Manx.
A newcomer last year, he finished 12th in the Senior MGP.
Spain’s Victor Lopez will also take part in the MGP where he will ride a Paton and Yamaha R6 for Team ILR.
He made his debut at the event in 2015 and was lying a very close second to Curinga in last year’s Junior when the engine blew on his Aprilia RS660. Lopez was fifth in the 2022 Senior MGP.
Masayuki Yamanaka, the first competitor from Japan to step on the podium at the MGP, will ride the team’s Kawasaki ER-6 and Honda CBR600RR in the Supertwin TT and both Supersport TTs at this year’s event.
It will be his third year supported and guided by 10-time TT winner Lougher.
Ulster Supertwin Champion Ryan Gibson will ride a Team ILR Yamaha R6 at the North-West 200 in May.