Local stockcar racer Mason Ross has earned a place on the grid at the Ninja Kart World Championship which will be held in Lochgelly, Scotland on Saturday, May 20.
The seven-year-old from Maughold, who attends Sulby Primary School, is the current championship leader at Onchan Raceway.
Mason has grown up watching his dad race and always wanted to do so himself. Last year saw the introduction of the ninja kart class at Onchan Raceway and the youngster was delighted to be able to race at only six years old with the goal of being able to compete off-island. To receive the news that he would not only be able to complete off-island but in such a prestigious event is a dream come true for him.
If anyone would like to support Mason on this journey in any way - and have their name or company logo displayed on his kart - his family would be very appreciative of the support and can be contacted on the Facebook page ‘The Maughold Missile #171’.
Also making the journey to Scotland to compete in the meeting and the last-chance qualifier race - where the top two will go through to the world final - is nine-year-old Daisy Teare who will also be hoping for a spot in the main event.
Onchan Raceway wishes both drivers good luck.