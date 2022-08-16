This year’s edition consisted of five laps of the elongated Jurby course taking in Summerhill, Jurby East and West, Ballaugh Cronk and Sandygate. On completion of the fifth circuit, riders turned right at Sandygate crossroads and then headed to Sulby crossroads, followed by Sulby Glen and the Tholt-y-Will climb, finishing close to the entrance to Sulby Reservoir.