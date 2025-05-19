TT organisers have confirmed the dates for the 2026 event.
Qualifying week will get under way on Monday, May 25 (May Bank Holiday) with the final race, the Senior TT, scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
Further details of the full qualifying and race schedule for next year’s festival will be confirmed in due course.
This year’s event begins next Monday (May 26), with roads beginning to close on the Mountain section of the iconic course at 8.45am.
The remainder of the 37 and 3/4 miles will close at 10am with a speed-controlled lap for the event’s newcomers getting things under way at 10.40am.
The first of a series of free practice sessions for all classes follows at 10.55am, with the first official qualifying session of TT 2025 taking place at 1.45pm.
Roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.
Qualifying continues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening (roads shut at 6pm), with an afternoon qualifying session planned for Friday, May 30. Roads close at 12.30pm and re-open no later than 4.30pm on that day.
The first race day takes place on Saturday, May 31 with roads beginning to shut at 9am ahead of the first Supersport and Sidecar contests of the week at 10.45am and 2pm respectively.
The Superbike TT takes place on Sunday, June 1, with race day three, featuring Superstock and Supertwin races, on Tuesday, June 3.
Another two races follow on both Wednesday, June 4 and Friday, June 6, with the Senior TT rounding out this year’s action on June 7.