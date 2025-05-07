Peter Hickman is in bullish mood ahead of this month’s TT, his maiden one with the new 8TEN Racing team.
The 14-time winner said: ‘Last year’s TT wasn’t the best for me on the big bikes, we all know that, but I’m aiming to rectify that in 2025.’
Hickman was speaking as the livery was revealed for the superbike and superstock machinery he will be racing around the Mountain Course later this month.
The 38 year old has admitted it has been a bit of a race against time to get everything in place for both the team’s TT and British Superbike Championship campaigns.
He runs the new 8TEN outfit, which will act as the official BMW Motorrad Motorsport team, with fellow rider Davey Todd. It was only formed in February and the pair admit it has been a race against time to get the bikes ready.
‘It’s been non-stop since the new team was announced and I can’t thank everyone for their efforts; everyone’s been working above and beyond so to have the bikes looking how they are now is testament to all their hard work.’
Hickman is entering his ninth year with the BMW brand with 11 of his 14 TT victories coming with the German manufacturer, initially on the S1000RR model and more recently the M1000RR.
Last year saw him take his 14th victory in the Superbike race, equalling the tally of Mike Hailwood, with a close second to Todd being the outcome in the Superstock race.
That was the race where Todd took his first victory around the 37 and ¾-mile course having earlier finished second to Hickman in the Superbike encounter when he lapped at 135.664mph to become the event’s third fastest rider.
Todd added: ‘Everyone knows we’re a little bit behind to where we want, and need, to be but all the guys at 8TEN Racing have been working incredibly hard and to see the superbike now in its official TT livery is superb; I’m just so excited!’