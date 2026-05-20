Australian ace Josh Brookes will ride for a new team in the TT’s two Supersport races.
The 43-year-old from Sydney, who made his Mountain Course debut in 13 years ago, will ride for UGGLY & CO Racing in the event’s middleweight division having rode for the team, with backing from Carl Cox Motorsport, at the North West 200 earlier this the month.
There he piloted the team’s Suzuki GSX-R750 to third in the Northern Irish meeting’s Supersport race.
Posting on social media on Wednesday morning, Brookes said: ‘After our successful NW200 campaign, I’m pleased to say I’ll be back with UGGLY & CO Racing at the TT in the Supersport class.
‘It’s a new project but an exciting one and, having made my own TT debut on a Suzuki back in 2013, I have high hopes for the GSX750 on the Mountain Course.
‘Although we are a new team, we’ve got some good people involved so we hope to keep building on the package and my confidence as we get more time on the bike and then see what we can do at the TT.’
The livery on the Suzuki is inspired by the colours of American 500GP star Kevin Schwantz’s Pepsi Suzuki RGV500.
A spokesperson for the vintage motorcycling clothing brand hailed the venture as a ‘huge milestone’ for the Buckinghamshire company.
‘It’s amazing to see what the motorcycle community has allowed us to put into motion.
‘With every purchase, a percentage goes back into racing.’
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