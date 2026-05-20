The test will take place between 6.30am and 7.30am on Friday, May 22, around the TT Mountain Course.
The electronic flag system forms part of the TT’s wider Safety Management System and acts as an additional layer alongside the existing marshal-operated red flag system.
The digital displays allow the Clerk of the Course to instantly signal a race stoppage around the full course, improving communication and visibility for riders, marshals and race officials.
Electronic displays are positioned at flag points around the TT Course and will illuminate simultaneously during the planned test period.
Organisers stressed there will be no impact on public road access during the test and road users will not need to take any action.
TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said the early morning test had been scheduled to minimise disruption for residents and motorists.
He said: ‘While the large square displays are clearly not traffic signals, we want to ensure the public is aware that this test is taking place and that no action is needed during the display.
‘We’ve selected an early morning window to minimise any disruption, and as always, we appreciate the patience and understanding of residents and road users as we make our final safety preparations for this year’s TT.’
The electronic system was introduced as part of ongoing efforts to improve safety and communication around the world-famous Mountain Course during qualifying and race sessions.
TT qualifying week gets underway later this month, with thousands of visitors expected to travel to the Island for the 2026 festival.