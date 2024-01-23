Lee Johnston will make a full return to the TT this year with the Ashcourt Racing team, having been forced out of last year’s event through injury.
The 34-year-old Ulsterman suffered life-threatening injuries at the preceding North West 200 last May, but will line up at the TT in a little more than four months’ time with a Honda CBR1000RR-R SP in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races, in addition to an Aprilia RS660 in the two Supertwin events.
He will also contest the Supersport class but is yet to announce his choice of machinery (although he will be changing manufacturer from Yamaha).
‘It’s never good to miss a year at the TT, but even more so when the weather was as good as it was last year,’ said Lee. ‘The amount of track time and the sheer number of laps completed saw the game move on considerably. You’ve got to do 130mph+ now to win a Supersport race, which is unreal.
‘I’m being realistic about it. This will be somewhat of a rebuilding year but I can’t wait to get back on my bike at the TT. Obviously I want to do as well as possible, particularly in the Supersport and Supertwin races, but I want to enjoy it as well.
‘I’ve got to let the two weeks come to me and not get frustrated. Everyone else will be quicker than me at the beginning of the fortnight as I’ve obviously missed a lot of track time, not just at the TT but everywhere else too, and we haven’t got any data to go on with the Hondas or the Supersport bike.’
It’s been a long road to recovery for Johnston and he admits there’s still a way to go, but he’s confident he won’t be far off his best when the British championship gets underway in mid-April.
‘I’d say I’m at about 80% fitness right now. That’s amazing considering where I was and I’m feeling really good. Of course, some days are worse than others but I’m feeling positive and am going to try and win some races in 2024.
‘Many people assumed I’d be quitting but it’s not for them to say that as they don’t know what racing means to me, and one thing I learnt from watching from the sofa last year is that I’m not done with racing yet. There’s a lot of life and a lot of races in me yet.’
Johnston is also returning to the North West 200 and hopes to contest a full season in the British Supersport Championship. ‘Financially, we’re not quite there yet and still need some backing to make it happen,’ he said.