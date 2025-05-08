A crash in North West 200 qualifying has potentially ruled out two riders from competing at this month’s TT.
The red-flag incident at Mill Road Roundabout in Wednesday’s Supersport qualifying session involved Craig Neve and Gary McCoy.
Bathams Racing rider, and experienced TT campaigner, Neve was taken to hospital by air ambulance while Northern Irishman McCoy was transported by ambulance.
Neve is understood to have sustained significant injuries but these are not thought to be life-threatening.
McCoy, who was set to make his Mountain Course later this month, confirmed on social media on Thursday morning that this would now not be the case.
The Cookstown man posted on Facebook: ‘Yesterday afternoon I was involved in a crash which was totally out of my control when a rider behind me lost control of his machine and rear ended me on the approach to Mill Road Roundabout.
‘Unfortunately this will rule me out of any further racing at the NW200 this year and my debut as a newcomer to the Isle of Man TT.
‘Thanks to everyone for the help and support and I hope the other rider has a speedy recovery also.’
Neither Bathams Racing or Neve have confirmed the extent of his injuries, but it very likely he will also be ruled out of the TT as well.
Despite good weather, it was a truncated start to the North West meeting on Wednesday, with several delays caused by oil spillages on the Triangle Circuit.
This meant that the Supertwins and Superstock machines didn’t take to the course until Thursday.
Racing was set to get under way on Thursday evening, with the Northern Irish meeting concluding with a full day of racing on Saturday between 9am and 7pm.