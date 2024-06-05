Have you come over for the TT and found yourself thinking, 'my goodness. This place is SPECTACULAR. I don't think I ever want to leave!'
Well, why not take your love of the Isle of Man to the next level and consider moving here? We'd be more than happy to have you! Bring your friends! Don't have any friends? That's fine. You can make new ones here, we're a friendly bunch. (Apart from Greg the sheep. Stay away from Greg).
'I need a job' I hear you ruminate. Look at you, you hard-working soul you. Don't worry about that, there are loads of career opportunities here. The Isle of Man is welcoming skilled workers in a wide range of areas including Policing, Tech, Finance, Hospitality, Healthcare, Engineering, Renewables, eGaming, Biotech and more.
Nothing there tickling your fancy? Not a problem! You can also register your skills on Locate Isle of Man's Talent Portal, where you’ll be able to set up skills match alerts, and tune in to the latest job opportunities – a great first step if you’re ready for a new work-life balance. Plus, an added bonus of living on the Isle of Man is you can say so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, GOODBYE to tedious rush hours and FASTYR MIE to more spare time doing what you love, because here the average commute is only 20 minutes. Smug? Yes, we are.
NOT ONLY THAT. You'll be able to sleep easy in the knowledge the Isle of Man is one of the safest places to live in the British Isles, with 86% percent of residents saying they have an excellent quality of life. And we all know, a good night’s sleep just makes everything better.
Safety, community and work-life balance were top of the priority list for Deano (Harrison) and his family, who relocated to the Island in April, setting up home in Laxey! Stay tuned for more on Dean’s relocation story this week…
And for many of our residents, it all started with a visiTT! (Get it?) So, what are you waiting for?
Whether you're thinking of moving now or in the future, reach out to the Locate Isle of Man team to find more information on starting your relocation journey and to hear from those who have already made the move!