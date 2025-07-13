Today, Sunday, July 13, is set for sunshine with brief patchy rain late in the afternoon over Douglas. Temperatures near 20°C will slip to about 15°C by night. Winds stay gentle, so the weather forecast indicates pleasant conditions for the day. Occasional clouds may hover, but heavy rain seems unlikely.
For tomorrow, showers look likely, with temperatures near 15°C and the possibility of slightly heavier bursts around midday. Rain should ease later, leaving some brighter spells in the afternoon. The breeze may pick up, but calmer skies could arrive by evening, paving the way for a cool night around 13°C.
Cooler conditions might arrive Tuesday, with moderate rain likely through much of the morning. Temperatures linger near 14°C, dropping to about 10°C in the early hours. Showers ease to patchy drizzle by the afternoon, and skies could brighten briefly. Wind remains moderate, but no severe gusts are expected during midday.
A dose of sunshine arrives Wednesday, with temperatures about 16°C and very minimal chance of rain. Early morning may feel cooler near 12°C, but the forecast suggests bright skies throughout. Light breezes keep the atmosphere pleasant, and any cloud cover should remain thin, promising a mild and largely clear day.
A continued run of sunny conditions extends into Thursday, with temperatures around 17°C. Overnight lows hover near 13°C, and rain appears unlikely. Calm winds and a stable forecast suggest ongoing comfort. The rest of the week should follow this pattern, offering bright spells and moderate warmth without any significant downpours.
This article was automatically generated
