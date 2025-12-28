Today (Sunday, December 28) in Douglas features partly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 8°C keep the day slightly mild, with no expected rain or snow. Some sunshine peeks through, leading to mild daytime hours and a slightly cooler evening near 6°C. Weather conditions remain stable throughout daylight hours.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy too, with Monday reaching highs near 8°C. Light cloud cover dominates most of the day, and late drizzle might emerge. Wind speeds could pick up, yet it should remain comfortable through the afternoon, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Skies stay relatively clear, enhancing overall weather conditions.
A sunnier outlook arrives on Tuesday, bringing bright skies and cooler air. Temperatures about 7°C during the day and near 3°C at night keep conditions chilly, though still dry. Minimal cloud coverage ensures overall sunshine, making it entirely free from drizzle or snow. Brisk winds remain moderate, ensuring minimal chill factor.
A bright day unfolds on Wednesday, with sunshine overhead and highs about 6°C. Clouds remain scarce, creating crisp morning air with a hint of frost. Evening lows near 2°C maintain overall chilly weather, but no significant moisture appears on the horizon. Clear skies sustain favourable weather for much of the day.
Thursday sees a damper shift, with patchy rain and sleet likely. Temperatures close to 7°C during daylight, dropping near 2°C overnight. Drizzle may mix with light snow showers, although accumulations look minimal. Stronger gusts stir the air, creating brisk conditions into the evening. Flurries may form, though heavy snowfall is unlikely.
This article was automatically generated
