Today, Monday, December 29, brings partly cloudy weather in Douglas, with a slight chance of patchy rain late in the evening. Temperatures about 5°C in the morning climb near 8°C by mid-afternoon under bright spells. Breezes could pick up by midday but stay light overall. Skies may remain mostly dry.
Tomorrow offers clear skies from dawn, with early readings near 3°C rising to about 7°C by midday. Sunny conditions persist, delivering a bright scenario before a calm evening sets in. Light winds remain possible throughout. Humidity remains fairly moderate overall.
Wednesday sees a mix of cloud cover and the potential for light snow after sunset. Morning lows hover about 2°C, peaking near 7°C through the afternoon. Occasional sunshine could break through, but cloud patches remain likely. Gusts might appear briefly. Minimal dampness expected.
Thursday signals patchy rain early on, along with gusty breezes later. Values near 4°C greet the morning and approach about 7°C as the day unfolds. Conditions may shift between light sleet and drizzle, though periods of partial clearing could develop. Showers might linger overnight. Snow remains unlikely.
Friday retains unsettled weather, with patchy rain in focus. Minimums near 3°C in the early hours climb to about 6°C by midday. Intervals of cloud and brief snow showers might occur, yet some drier spells could appear. Breezes could intensify, but calmer moments may develop. Rainfall remains minimal overall. Temperatures look steady heading into this weekend, ensuring the forecast remains mild enough for the season. Overall dryness may dominate late.
