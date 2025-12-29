Friday retains unsettled weather, with patchy rain in focus. Minimums near 3°C in the early hours climb to about 6°C by midday. Intervals of cloud and brief snow showers might occur, yet some drier spells could appear. Breezes could intensify, but calmer moments may develop. Rainfall remains minimal overall. Temperatures look steady heading into this weekend, ensuring the forecast remains mild enough for the season. Overall dryness may dominate late.