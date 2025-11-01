Saturday, November 1 in Douglas sees moderate rain with occasional thunder. Local conditions stay soggy throughout the day, with showers likely at various intervals. Temperatures near 10°C and evening readings about 7°C keep things cool. Skies remain largely grey, offering limited sun.
Tomorrow looks brighter despite patchy rain visiting now and then. Intermittent drizzle passes through, though clearer spells break up the clouds. Temperatures hover near 11°C by afternoon and slip to about 6°C after dark. Overcast periods fade occasionally, inviting hints of sunshine.
Monday stays unsettled with patchy rain on and off. Drizzle might linger, but a mild trend emerges later. Temperatures about 14°C during midday keep it feeling pleasant, dropping near 10°C overnight. A few scattered showers could pop up, but breaks of sunshine peek through. Gloomy skies dominate at times, yet conditions won't be too chilly.
Tuesday continues the pattern of patchy rain, though drier moments pop up. Drizzle may pass quickly, yet no downpours seem likely. Temperatures near 14°C at midday keep conditions mild, while early figures about 9°C ensure a cool start. Sunny intervals are possible between any showers. Cloud cover lingers occasionally, but brighter skies offer some relief.
Wednesday brings moderate rain again, persisting through large parts of the day. Frequent drizzle and occasional heavier bursts turn streets damp. Temperatures hover about 15°C around midday, with early values near 12°C making it milder overall. Rainfall appears more consistent, but lighter breaks could briefly surface at times. Cloudy conditions persist, limiting brighter intervals to windows.
This article was automatically generated
