Today, Tuesday, October 28, sees patchy rain in Douglas with temperatures near 11°C and a light breeze. Occasional drizzle may linger into the evening, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Sunshine might peek through later, but expect damp spells throughout the day as clouds remain thick, and conditions stay fairly grey.
Tomorrow stays showery with heavier bursts possible in the morning. Temperatures hover around 8°C by midday, easing to near 7°C later. Light drizzle could pop up in the afternoon, leaving the evening somewhat cool. Winds remain moderate, while night-time showers could keep surfaces damp. No sustained sunshine is expected here.
Thursday turns wetter with moderate rain likely and temperatures about 10°C. A brisk wind might accompany downpours, with the day feeling slightly cooler after dark, near 7°C. Cloud cover is set to persist, reducing any bright spells until late, when drizzle may taper off briefly. Puddles may linger for hours.
Friday looks damp again, featuring moderate showers and temperatures about 10°C. The afternoon might bring a short break from the rain, though clouds are still around. Later hours see the mercury falling to near 7°C, with gusty winds picking up speed overnight for a blustery end. Persistent damp weather remains.
This weekend starts unsettled with patchy rain on Saturday and temperatures near 8°C. Windy conditions are expected, making the air feel chillier. Intermittent drizzle may persist throughout the daytime, though occasional drier intervals are possible. Overnight values drop to about 6°C, rounding off a breezy week. Further showers remain possible.
